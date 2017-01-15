(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Schriever Air Force Base Video Opening

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster 

    50th Space Wing

    Release Date: January 15, 2017 RT:00:30:00
    Produced By Staff Sgt. Matthew Coleman-Foster
    Schriever AFB, Colorado
    Purpose: Introduction specifically created to opening Schriever Air Force Base video products. Graphics Animation created within Adobe After Effects.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572348
    VIRIN: 170115-F-RH307-001
    Filename: DOD_105162194
    Length: 00:00:30
    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever Air Force Base Video Opening, by SSgt Matthew Coleman-Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Space
    Air Force
    Schriever Air Force Base
    Air Force Space Command
    AFSPC
    50th Space Wing
    50SW
    50th Space Wing Public Affairs
    SSgt Matthew Coleman-Foster

