USS Nimitz returns to homeport 10DEC2017
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 00:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572000
|VIRIN:
|171210-N-FO714-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105160214
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz Return to Homeport AHU, by PO3 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT