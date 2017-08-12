Interview: Operation Christmas Drop Rigger

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/571884" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SrA John Marcum, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight Rigger, talks about what it means to support the 66th Annual Operation Christmas Drop and what it takes to build over 100 bundles and ensure that they are ready to be safely airdropped to 56 Micronesian islands.