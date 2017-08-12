Interview: Operation Christmas Drop Rigger

SrA John Marcum, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight Rigger, talks about what it means to support the 66th Annual Operation Christmas Drop and what it takes to build over 100 bundles and ensure that they are ready to be safely airdropped to 56 Micronesian islands.
