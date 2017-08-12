SrA Cassandra Cobb, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight Rigger, talks about what it is like to be a part of the 66th Annual Operation Christmas Drop and what goes into building and rigging bundles.
|12.08.2017
|12.09.2017 22:44
|Interviews
|571880
|171208-F-MI374-806
|DOD_105158561
|00:02:54
|GU
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Interview: Building Operation Christmas Drop Bundles, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
