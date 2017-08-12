Interview: Building Operation Christmas Drop Bundles

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GUAM

    12.08.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller 

    374th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    SrA Cassandra Cobb, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight Rigger, talks about what it is like to be a part of the 66th Annual Operation Christmas Drop and what goes into building and rigging bundles.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.09.2017 22:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 571880
    VIRIN: 171208-F-MI374-806
    Filename: DOD_105158561
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    PACAF
    airlift
    Guam
    airdrop
    Micronesia
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Air Mobility Command
    Andersen Air Force Base
    HA/DR
    Christmas
    cargo drop
    C-130J
    super Hercules
    RAAF
    lcla
    USAID
    AMC
    USAF
    C-130
    readiness
    training
    36th Airlift Squadron
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    JASDF
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Denton program
    low cost low altitude
    374 Airlift Wing
    Trilateral
    36 Wing
    OCD
    Operation Christmas Drop 2017
    515 Air Mobility Wing

