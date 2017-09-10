(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard Reinforces Guajataca Dam Spillway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISABELA, PUERTO RICO

    10.09.2017

    Video by Maj. Randall Stillinger 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    A CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard emplaces a large sand bag in the spillway of the Guajataca Dam on Oct. 9, 2017. The Soldiers are working to stabilize the dam’s spillway in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Army National Guard in response to the effects of Hurricane Maria.

    B Roll video includes interviews with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Roberto Solorzano, Dep. Commander Recovery Field Office for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and David Peterson, Operations Manager for the Puerto Rico Field Office of USACE.

    B-Roll video filmed and edited by Staff Sgt. Mark Scovell, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs, Texas Army National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 557037
    VIRIN: 171009-A-Ay590-002
    Filename: DOD_104940258
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: ISABELA, PR 
    Hometown: SAN JUAN, J, AR
    Hometown: ISABELA, PR
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Reinforces Guajataca Dam Spillway, by MAJ Randall Stillinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chinook
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    CH-47
    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    helicopter
    Texas Army National Guard
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    National Guard
    36th Infantry Division
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT