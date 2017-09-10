National Guard Reinforces Guajataca Dam Spillway

A CH-47 “Chinook” helicopter from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard emplaces a large sand bag in the spillway of the Guajataca Dam on Oct. 9, 2017. The Soldiers are working to stabilize the dam’s spillway in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Army National Guard in response to the effects of Hurricane Maria.
B Roll video includes interviews with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Roberto Solorzano, Dep. Commander Recovery Field Office for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and David Peterson, Operations Manager for the Puerto Rico Field Office of USACE.
B-Roll video filmed and edited by Staff Sgt. Mark Scovell, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs, Texas Army National Guard.
