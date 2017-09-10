(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AUSA 2017 - CMF 2: Future Multi-Domain Threats within the Operational Environment

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2017

    Speakers are BG Kevin C. Wulfhorst,Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2 (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), United States Army Jeffrey Mankoff: Dep.Dir. Russia and Eurasia Program, CSIS Ken Gause: Dir., International Affairs Group, CNA Mehdi Khalaji: Libitzky Family Fellow, The Washington Institute Peter Brookes: Senior Fellow, National Security Affairs, Heritage Foundation Vera Zakem: Dir., Strategy, Marketing and Partnerships, CAN Corporation.

    AUSA2017
    Kevin Wulfhorst
    Jeffrey Mankoff
    Ken Gause
    Mehdi Khalaji
    Peter Brookes
    Vera Zakem

