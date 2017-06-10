USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations

171006-N-JG119-002
PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 6, 2017) - The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts flight operations. Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment, Oct. 6, to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janine F. Jones/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556970
|VIRIN:
|171006-N-JG119-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104939900
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
