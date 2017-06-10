(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.06.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jay Pugh 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    171006-N-JG119-002
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 6, 2017) - The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts flight operations. Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment, Oct. 6, to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janine F. Jones/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556970
    VIRIN: 171006-N-JG119-002
    Filename: DOD_104939900
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations, by CPO Jay Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    flight operations
    Theodore Rooevelt

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT