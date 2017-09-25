(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100,000 Traps on USS NIMITZ

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.25.2017

    Video by Seaman Cody Deccio 

    USS NIMITZ

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) successfully completed its 100,000th aircraft launch from Catapult Two Sept. 25, marking the second time, since the ship’s commissioning in 1975, that that milestone has been achieved.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100,000 Traps on USS NIMITZ, by SN Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz

