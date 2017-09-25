100,000 Traps on USS NIMITZ

USS Nimitz (CVN 68) successfully completed its 100,000th aircraft launch from Catapult Two Sept. 25, marking the second time, since the ship’s commissioning in 1975, that that milestone has been achieved.
