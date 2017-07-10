U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work to Clear Roads in Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556783" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Representatives for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers work with local contractors to assess damage and clear a main road in Utuado, Puerto Rico, Oct. 7, 2017. Jasmine Smith and Ron Taylor, both natives of New Orleans, La. spoke with contractors working to clear debris and mudslides from the roads in Utuado. USACE is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria as part of the overall whole-of-government response efforts.