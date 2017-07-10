U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work to Clear Roads in Puerto Rico

Representatives for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers work with local contractors to assess damage and clear a main road in Utuado, Puerto Rico, Oct. 7, 2017. Jasmine Smith and Ron Taylor, both natives of New Orleans, La. spoke with contractors working to clear debris and mudslides from the roads in Utuado. USACE is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria as part of the overall whole-of-government response efforts.
