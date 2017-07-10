(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work to Clear Roads in Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UTUADO, PUERTO RICO

    10.07.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Colletta 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Representatives for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers work with local contractors to assess damage and clear a main road in Utuado, Puerto Rico, Oct. 7, 2017. Jasmine Smith and Ron Taylor, both natives of New Orleans, La. spoke with contractors working to clear debris and mudslides from the roads in Utuado. USACE is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria as part of the overall whole-of-government response efforts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556783
    VIRIN: 171007-A-XN199-002
    Filename: DOD_104938039
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: UTUADO, PR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work to Clear Roads in Puerto Rico, by SSG Richard Colletta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD
    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    FEMA
    Caribbean
    Disaster Relief
    Utuado
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal Support to Puerto Rico
    49PAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT