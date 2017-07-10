The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John S McCain (DDG 56) is loaded on heavy lift transport MV Treasure, Oct. 7. Treasure will transport McCain to Fleet Activities Yokosuka for repairs. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Joshua Fulton)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 22:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556716
|VIRIN:
|171007-N-OU129-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104937660
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS John S. McCain Time Lapse of Move to Heavy Lift, by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
