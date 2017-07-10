USS John S. McCain time laps of move to heavy lift

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USS JOHN S MCCAIN, At Sea (Oct. 6, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John S McCain (DDG 56) is towed out to sea as preparations continue for her to be loaded on heavy lift vessel MV Treasure. Treasure will transport McCain to Fleet Activities Yokosuka for repairs (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)