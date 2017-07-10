(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS John S. McCain time laps of move to heavy lift

    CHANGI, SINGAPORE

    10.07.2017

    Video by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs   

    USS JOHN S MCCAIN, At Sea (Oct. 6, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John S McCain (DDG 56) is towed out to sea as preparations continue for her to be loaded on heavy lift vessel MV Treasure. Treasure will transport McCain to Fleet Activities Yokosuka for repairs (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 04:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556610
    VIRIN: 171007-O-GR655-405
    Filename: DOD_104936156
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CHANGI, SG 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain time laps of move to heavy lift, by U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS John S. McCain

