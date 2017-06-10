USS John S. McCain departs Changi Naval Base

CHANGI, Singapore (NNS) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is towed out to sea from Changi Naval Base, Oct. 06, to meet heavy lift transport MV Treasure. Treasure will transport McCain to Fleet Activities Yokosuka where she will undergo inspections that will inform further decisions about schedule, location and repair options.
