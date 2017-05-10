(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    St. Anthony's Kitchen, San Francisco Fleet Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Service members volunteer at San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. St. Anthony's has provided support to San Franciscans living in poverty since 1950.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 22:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556356
    VIRIN: 171005-M-JM651-822
    Filename: DOD_104931570
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Anthony's Kitchen, San Francisco Fleet Week, by Sgt Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    San Francisco
    Fleet Week
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    2017
    FleetWeekSF
    St. Anthony's Kitchen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT