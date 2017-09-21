Are you fit to fight nutritionally? Here's a few fun facts about healthy eating habits.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 20:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|556308
|VIRIN:
|170921-F-BG083-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104930988
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Healthy Eating Habits, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT