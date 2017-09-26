(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd LAR Live Fire

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Video by Ashley Smith 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Light-Armored Reconnaissance conduct a live-fire exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sept. 26, 2017. The Marines are conducting the exercise to further improve mission readiness when forward deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Devin J. Andrews)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 18:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556305
    VIRIN: 170926-M-XY415-700
    Filename: DOD_104930946
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LAR Live Fire, by Ashley Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAGCC MAGTFTF 29 Palms Devin Andrews ShotOnR3D R3DCinema

