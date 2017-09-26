U.S. Marines with 3rd Light-Armored Reconnaissance conduct a live-fire exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sept. 26, 2017. The Marines are conducting the exercise to further improve mission readiness when forward deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Devin J. Andrews)
|09.26.2017
|10.05.2017 18:24
|Package
|556305
|170926-M-XY415-700
|DOD_104930946
|00:01:03
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
This work, 3rd LAR Live Fire, by Ashley Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
