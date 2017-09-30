(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cheatham Lake seeks volunteers for Monarch Waystation

    ASHLAND CITY, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2017

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Cheatham Lake is cultivating several pollinator gardens for bees and butterflies, and seeks volunteer gardeners interested in helping to certify the site as a Monarch Waystation. They will help with developing, maintaining and improving the gardens, working toward certification.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556240
    VIRIN: 170930-A-EO110-040
    Filename: DOD_104930371
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: ASHLAND CITY, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cheatham Lake seeks volunteers for Monarch Waystation, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

