Cheatham Lake is cultivating several pollinator gardens for bees and butterflies, and seeks volunteer gardeners interested in helping to certify the site as a Monarch Waystation. They will help with developing, maintaining and improving the gardens, working toward certification.
This work, Cheatham Lake seeks volunteers for Monarch Waystation, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS
Cheatham Lake seeks volunteers for Monarch Waystation
