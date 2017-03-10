Shanahan Hosts Leadership Change at DIA   

Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan hosts the Defense Intelligence Agency change of directorship ceremony between outgoing director Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart and incoming director Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Oct. 3, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 17:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Location:
