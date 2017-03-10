(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shanahan Hosts Leadership Change at DIA   

    10.03.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan hosts the Defense Intelligence Agency change of directorship ceremony between outgoing director Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart and incoming director Army  Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., Oct. 3, 2017.   

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 17:58
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    Joint Base Anacostia
    Vincent Stewart
    Pat Shanahan
    Robert Ashley
    Defense  Intelligence Agency change of directorship ceremony

