The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2017. The Comfort is a seagoing level three Medical Treatment Facilit, capable of rapidly providing a variety of medical care including basic surgery, post-operative care and acute medical care in support of humanitarian crises and disaster relief operations. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555459
|VIRIN:
|171003-A-XN199-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104921256
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|59
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort Arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by SSG Richard Colletta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT