    USNS Comfort Arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Colletta 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2017. The Comfort is a seagoing level three Medical Treatment Facilit, capable of rapidly providing a variety of medical care including basic surgery, post-operative care and acute medical care in support of humanitarian crises and disaster relief operations. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555459
    VIRIN: 171003-A-XN199-001
    Filename: DOD_104921256
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 59
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Arrives in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by SSG Richard Colletta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    San Juan
    Navy
    disaster relief
    USNS Comfort
    49th PAD
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal Support to Puerto Rico

