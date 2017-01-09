Life Behind Bars

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555338" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A1C Ryan Pancheri raised his right hand and dedicated his life to serve his country. What he may not have known at the time was that his Air Force career would land him in Misawa, Japan, where he continues his hobby just minutes from base. Senior Airman Jarrod Vickers shows us what goes on behind the handlebars.