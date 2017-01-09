A1C Ryan Pancheri raised his right hand and dedicated his life to serve his country. What he may not have known at the time was that his Air Force career would land him in Misawa, Japan, where he continues his hobby just minutes from base. Senior Airman Jarrod Vickers shows us what goes on behind the handlebars.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 04:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555338
|VIRIN:
|170901-F-GD475-536
|Filename:
|DOD_104920268
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Life Behind Bars, by SrA Jarrod Vickers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT