    Life Behind Bars

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jarrod Vickers 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A1C Ryan Pancheri raised his right hand and dedicated his life to serve his country. What he may not have known at the time was that his Air Force career would land him in Misawa, Japan, where he continues his hobby just minutes from base. Senior Airman Jarrod Vickers shows us what goes on behind the handlebars.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 04:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555338
    VIRIN: 170901-F-GD475-536
    Filename: DOD_104920268
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life Behind Bars, by SrA Jarrod Vickers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

