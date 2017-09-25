Overcoming Opal

Tech. Sgt. Jamal Kareem recounts his survival of Hurricane Opal as a 13-year-old boy. He understands the significance of being prepared for unforeseen circumstances. Start packing your survival kit today, it could save your life tomorrow.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 21:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|555297
|VIRIN:
|170925-F-BG083-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104916180
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
