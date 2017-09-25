(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Overcoming Opal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jamal Kareem recounts his survival of Hurricane Opal as a 13-year-old boy. He understands the significance of being prepared for unforeseen circumstances. Start packing your survival kit today, it could save your life tomorrow.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 21:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 555297
    VIRIN: 170925-F-BG083-0001
    Filename: DOD_104916180
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overcoming Opal, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    disaster preparedness
    Alaska
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354 Fighter Wing
    Eielson AFB
    354 FW
    prepare for winter
    prepare for the cold
    winter in Alaska
    cold weather in Alaska
    overcoming hurricane opal
    surviving hurricane opal
    hurricane opal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT