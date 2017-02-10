FEMA and DoD Personnel Provide Food and Water to the People of Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FEMA, Army Reservists from 1st Mission Support Command and soldiers of 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment of the Puerto Rican National Guard deliver food and water to Juana Diaz and Utuado. FEMA, the Department of Defense and other government agencies coordinated food and water delivery to civil authorities in Puerto Rico to support disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Maria.

Additional Footage: Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor