FEMA, Army Reservists from 1st Mission Support Command and soldiers of 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment of the Puerto Rican National Guard deliver food and water to Juana Diaz and Utuado. FEMA, the Department of Defense and other government agencies coordinated food and water delivery to civil authorities in Puerto Rico to support disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Maria.
Additional Footage: Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555279
|VIRIN:
|171002-A-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104916060
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FEMA and DoD Personnel Provide Food and Water to the People of Puerto Rico, by SPC James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
