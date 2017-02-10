(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FEMA and DoD Personnel Provide Food and Water to the People of Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.02.2017

    Video by Spc. James Hobbs 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    FEMA, Army Reservists from 1st Mission Support Command and soldiers of 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment of the Puerto Rican National Guard deliver food and water to Juana Diaz and Utuado. FEMA, the Department of Defense and other government agencies coordinated food and water delivery to civil authorities in Puerto Rico to support disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Maria.
    Additional Footage: Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555279
    VIRIN: 171002-A-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104916060
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA and DoD Personnel Provide Food and Water to the People of Puerto Rico, by SPC James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD
    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    Caribbean
    San Juan
    Disaster Relief
    Army Reserve
    Utuado
    Juana Diaz
    1st MSC
    49th PAD
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal Support to Puerto Rico
    296th IR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT