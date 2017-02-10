(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hawaii Air National Guard Supports Hurricane Maria Relief Mission

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii- A Hawaii Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft from the 204th Airlift Squadron, 154th Wing, left Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this morning, heading to Puerto Rico, as part of the Hurricane Maria relief effort. The C-17, carrying two flight crews and maintenance personnel (18 Airmen in total) will initially stage at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, from where they will transport relief supplies to Puerto Rico.

    Gov. David Y. Ige and Hawaii National Guard leadership saw off the flight crews and maintenance personnel at Hickam Field.

    SOT: 00:45:04 - Gov. David Y. Ige

    SOT: 01:40:49 Maj. Britton Komine – 204 Airlift Squadron – Mission Commander HIANG Puerto Rico Relief

    (U.S. Air National Guard Video By Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555272
    VIRIN: 171002-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_104915969
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 52
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    204th Airlift Squadron
    Hurricane Maria

