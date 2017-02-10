Hawaii Air National Guard Supports Hurricane Maria Relief Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii- A Hawaii Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft from the 204th Airlift Squadron, 154th Wing, left Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this morning, heading to Puerto Rico, as part of the Hurricane Maria relief effort. The C-17, carrying two flight crews and maintenance personnel (18 Airmen in total) will initially stage at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, from where they will transport relief supplies to Puerto Rico.



Gov. David Y. Ige and Hawaii National Guard leadership saw off the flight crews and maintenance personnel at Hickam Field.



SOT: 00:45:04 - Gov. David Y. Ige



SOT: 01:40:49 Maj. Britton Komine – 204 Airlift Squadron – Mission Commander HIANG Puerto Rico Relief



(U.S. Air National Guard Video By Tech. Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)