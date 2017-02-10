(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SCNG Deploys 150 engineers in support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria recovery

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joe Cashion 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Approximately 30 U.S. National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard's 122nd and 178th Engineer Battalions depart McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Eastover, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2017, in a C-130 Hercules in support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. Nearly 150 South Carolina National Guard Soldiers will deploy in three groups of personnel with support equipment. The 122nd is based in Edgefield and the 178th is based from Rock Hill, S.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555261
    VIRIN: 171002-Z-TY366-001
    Filename: DOD_104915559
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCNG Deploys 150 engineers in support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria recovery, by SFC Joe Cashion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Engineers
    South Carolina
    Puerto Rico
    Maria
    ANG
    Georgia Air National Guard
    PRNG
    SC National Guard
    Soldiers
    Engineer Battalion
    domestic operations
    McEntire JNGB
    SC Army National Guard
    SCARNG
    Palmetto State
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    hurricane response
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    122nd Engineer Battalion
    DOMOPS
    GANG
    SCNG
    hurricane recovery
    178th Engineer Battalion
    Georgia ANG
    PR Guard
    122 Engineers
    Hurricane Maria
    Puerto Rico Hurricane response
    178 Engineers
    Maria impact
    Maria response

