SCNG Deploys 150 engineers in support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria recovery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555261" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Approximately 30 U.S. National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard's 122nd and 178th Engineer Battalions depart McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Eastover, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2017, in a C-130 Hercules in support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. Nearly 150 South Carolina National Guard Soldiers will deploy in three groups of personnel with support equipment. The 122nd is based in Edgefield and the 178th is based from Rock Hill, S.C.