Approximately 30 U.S. National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard's 122nd and 178th Engineer Battalions depart McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Eastover, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2017, in a C-130 Hercules in support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. Nearly 150 South Carolina National Guard Soldiers will deploy in three groups of personnel with support equipment. The 122nd is based in Edgefield and the 178th is based from Rock Hill, S.C.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555261
|VIRIN:
|171002-Z-TY366-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104915559
|Length:
|00:07:02
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SCNG Deploys 150 engineers in support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria recovery, by SFC Joe Cashion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT