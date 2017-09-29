Airmen of the 20th Fighter Wing came together for a quarterly warrior day event. The event focused on medical knowledge and fitness.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555244
|VIRIN:
|170929-F-UX503-756
|Filename:
|DOD_104915431
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Warrior Day_B-Roll, by A1C Cassidy Woody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
