B Co 1-125 IN Conducts Culminating FTX at Viking Star 2017 in Denmark. Exercise Viking Star 2017 is an Overseas Deployment for Training (ODT) involving the 1-125th Infantry Regiment of the Michigan Army National Guard. Soldiers from Bravo Company based in Saginaw, Michigan, conduct combative training, orienteering and joint live fire exercises with the Danish Home Guard and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry. The exercise promotes collaboration with allied partners and increases joint readiness capabilities.
|09.21.2017
|10.01.2017 23:54
|Package
|555138
|171001-Z-SD031-001
|DOD_104913420
|00:01:49
|SAGINAW, MI, US
|COPENHAGEN, DK
|BELFAST, BFS, GB
|EDINBURGH, LTN, GB
|LANSING, MI, US
|8
|0
|0
|0
