    B Co 1-125 IN Conducts Culminating FTX at Viking Star 2017 in Denmark

    SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Joe Legros 

    126th Public Affairs Operations Center

    B Co 1-125 IN Conducts Culminating FTX at Viking Star 2017 in Denmark. Exercise Viking Star 2017 is an Overseas Deployment for Training (ODT) involving the 1-125th Infantry Regiment of the Michigan Army National Guard. Soldiers from Bravo Company based in Saginaw, Michigan, conduct combative training, orienteering and joint live fire exercises with the Danish Home Guard and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry. The exercise promotes collaboration with allied partners and increases joint readiness capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 23:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555138
    VIRIN: 171001-Z-SD031-001
    Filename: DOD_104913420
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SAGINAW, MI, US 
    Hometown: COPENHAGEN, DK
    Hometown: BELFAST, BFS, GB
    Hometown: EDINBURGH, LTN, GB
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Co 1-125 IN Conducts Culminating FTX at Viking Star 2017 in Denmark, by 1LT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Denmark
    Saginaw
    Michigan National Guard
    Danish Home Guard
    Saginaw MI
    MI National Guard
    Viking Star
    Viking Star 17
    Viking Star 2017
    Nymindegab

