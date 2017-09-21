video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B Co 1-125 IN Conducts Culminating FTX at Viking Star 2017 in Denmark. Exercise Viking Star 2017 is an Overseas Deployment for Training (ODT) involving the 1-125th Infantry Regiment of the Michigan Army National Guard. Soldiers from Bravo Company based in Saginaw, Michigan, conduct combative training, orienteering and joint live fire exercises with the Danish Home Guard and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry. The exercise promotes collaboration with allied partners and increases joint readiness capabilities.