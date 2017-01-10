SCNG Deploys 150 Engineers in Support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Recovery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first wave of nearly fifty U.S. National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard's 122nd and 178th Engineer Battalions depart McEntire Joint National Guard Base aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 127th Air Refueling Group, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich. to provide Hurricane Maria relief support to Puerto Rico, Oct. 1, 2017. Over the next 24 hours, approximately 150 South Carolina National Guard Soldiers will deploy in three groups of personnel with support equipment. The 122nd is from Edgefield, S.C. and the 178th is based from Rock Hill, S.C.