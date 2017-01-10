The first wave of nearly fifty U.S. National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard's 122nd and 178th Engineer Battalions depart McEntire Joint National Guard Base aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 127th Air Refueling Group, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich. to provide Hurricane Maria relief support to Puerto Rico, Oct. 1, 2017. Over the next 24 hours, approximately 150 South Carolina National Guard Soldiers will deploy in three groups of personnel with support equipment. The 122nd is from Edgefield, S.C. and the 178th is based from Rock Hill, S.C.
This work, SCNG Deploys 150 Engineers in Support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Recovery, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
