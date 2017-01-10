(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SCNG Deploys 150 Engineers in Support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Recovery

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2017

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The first wave of nearly fifty U.S. National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard's 122nd and 178th Engineer Battalions depart McEntire Joint National Guard Base aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 127th Air Refueling Group, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich. to provide Hurricane Maria relief support to Puerto Rico, Oct. 1, 2017. Over the next 24 hours, approximately 150 South Carolina National Guard Soldiers will deploy in three groups of personnel with support equipment. The 122nd is from Edgefield, S.C. and the 178th is based from Rock Hill, S.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 22:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555130
    VIRIN: 171001-Z-OL711-0001
    Filename: DOD_104913295
    Length: 00:09:22
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCNG Deploys 150 Engineers in Support of Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Recovery, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

