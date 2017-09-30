Memorial Service for Arkansas Army National Guard Pilot - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Levon Ashley

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Levon Ashley, 31 of North Little Rock, Ark., died in an airplane crash at the Camden Municipal Airport / Harrell Field, in Camden, Ark. on Sept. 24. Ashley was one of two Arkansas Guardsmen killed in the accident.
Ashley was not on duty at the time of the accident and was not performing in a military capacity.
Ashley was a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Helicopter Assault Regiment, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, Arkansas National Guard and he was based out of the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.
The acquired imagery was collected during the memorial service for Chief Ashley. Four Black Hawk helicopters flew over the church in a missing man formation.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Stephen M. Wright)
