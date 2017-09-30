(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Memorial Service for Arkansas Army National Guard Pilot - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Levon Ashley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2017

    Video by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Levon Ashley, 31 of North Little Rock, Ark., died in an airplane crash at the Camden Municipal Airport / Harrell Field, in Camden, Ark. on Sept. 24. Ashley was one of two Arkansas Guardsmen killed in the accident.

    Ashley was not on duty at the time of the accident and was not performing in a military capacity.

    Ashley was a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Helicopter Assault Regiment, 77th Combat Aviation Brigade, Arkansas National Guard and he was based out of the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.

    The acquired imagery was collected during the memorial service for Chief Ashley. Four Black Hawk helicopters flew over the church in a missing man formation.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Stephen M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555023
    VIRIN: 170930-Z-WE055-001
    Filename: DOD_104911553
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Service for Arkansas Army National Guard Pilot - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Levon Ashley, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Memorial Service for Arkansas Army National Guard Pilot - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Ashley

    TAGS

    Officer
    Guard
    Formation
    Memorial
    Little Rock
    Black Hawk
    Pilot
    Black
    Chief
    Combat Aviation Brigade
    Flying
    Sky
    Missing Man
    Warrant
    Black Hawks
    Chief Warrant Officer
    PAO
    Arkansas National Guard
    Public Affairs
    NG
    Army
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    2
    Aviator
    77th
    Public Affairs Office
    North Little Rock
    ARNG
    Stephen Wright
    Hawks
    CW2
    Two
    AR ARNG
    77th Combat Aviation Brigade
    77th CAB
    SPC. Stephen M. Wright

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT