It's been 10 years since the inception of the 18th Aggressor Squadron. See the history of how they have provided training and supported Air Force missions from the very beginning.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2017 21:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|554948
|VIRIN:
|170828-F-BG083-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104910452
|Length:
|00:11:25
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 18th AGRS 10 Year Anniversary, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT