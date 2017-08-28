18th AGRS 10 Year Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/554948" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It's been 10 years since the inception of the 18th Aggressor Squadron. See the history of how they have provided training and supported Air Force missions from the very beginning.