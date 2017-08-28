(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th AGRS 10 Year Anniversary

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    It's been 10 years since the inception of the 18th Aggressor Squadron. See the history of how they have provided training and supported Air Force missions from the very beginning.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2017
    Date Posted: 09.29.2017 21:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 554948
    VIRIN: 170828-F-BG083-0001
    Filename: DOD_104910452
    Length: 00:11:25
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 18th AGRS 10 Year Anniversary, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    F-16
    Alaska
    F-22
    A-10
    F-4
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Air Force History
    P-38
    F-16C
    354th Fighter Wing
    aggressors
    18th AGRS
    P-51
    red air
    P-40
    F-86A
    Blue Foxes
    Aggressor History
    F-101B
    F-89D
    P-39
    P-36

