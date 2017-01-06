The 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division paid homage to the 15th FA Regiment during a centennial ceremony at Division Hill on Fort Drum June 1. The guest speaker, Daniel Gillotti, a retired 1st Sgt. and former member of 7th Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment which served in Vietnam, talked to those gathered about the sacrifices made by members of the regiment from World War I to present day. He also presented the unit with a few items from the historic regiment.
This work, 2-15 Field Artillery centennial ceremony, by SSG Kelly Simon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
