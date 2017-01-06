(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2-15 Field Artillery centennial ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelly Simon 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division paid homage to the 15th FA Regiment during a centennial ceremony at Division Hill on Fort Drum June 1. The guest speaker, Daniel Gillotti, a retired 1st Sgt. and former member of 7th Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment which served in Vietnam, talked to those gathered about the sacrifices made by members of the regiment from World War I to present day. He also presented the unit with a few items from the historic regiment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528918
    VIRIN: 170601-A-OP735-784
    Filename: DOD_104436894
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: FORT SILL, OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-15 Field Artillery centennial ceremony, by SSG Kelly Simon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    howitzer
    10th Mountain Division
    field artillery
    Fort Drum
    15th Field Artillery Regiment
    history
    2-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT