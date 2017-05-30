(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 2 individuals from vessel in distress near Morro Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORRO BAY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Anderson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Coast Guard crews rescued two individuals from a 24-foot sailing vessel in distress approximately 31 miles off Morro Bay, Calif., May 30, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528725
    VIRIN: 170530-G-RY366-1005
    Filename: DOD_104431280
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: MORRO BAY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 individuals from vessel in distress near Morro Bay, by PO3 Andrea Anderson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    rescue
    Morro Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT