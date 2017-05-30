Coast Guard crews rescued two individuals from a 24-foot sailing vessel in distress approximately 31 miles off Morro Bay, Calif., May 30, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2017 15:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528725
|VIRIN:
|170530-G-RY366-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_104431280
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|MORRO BAY, CA, US
Web Views:
|20
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 individuals from vessel in distress near Morro Bay, by PO3 Andrea Anderson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
