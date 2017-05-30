(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    W6385 GMD FTG-15 Interceptor Launch

    VANDENBERG AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield 

    30th Space Wing

    Here is the MDA launch of an interceptor from Vandenberg AFB

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528687
    VIRIN: 170530-F-DO014-001
    Filename: DOD_104430159
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VANDENBERG AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W6385 GMD FTG-15 Interceptor Launch, by SSgt Kaleb Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    MDA
    launch
    interceptor

