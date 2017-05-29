Shaw Air Force Base took a moment to think about the meaning of Memorial Day this year, here's what Team Shaw had to say.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 07:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528388
|VIRIN:
|170529-F-UX503-978
|Filename:
|DOD_104422465
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day, by A1C Cassidy Woody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT