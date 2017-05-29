(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll footage from the annual Staten Island Memorial Day Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    170529-N-YL073-001 NEW YORK (May 29, 2017) B-Roll footage from the annual Staten Island Memorial Day Parade during 2017 Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 29. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Shamira Purifoy/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528326
    VIRIN: 170529-N-YL073-001
    Filename: DOD_104421548
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll footage from the annual Staten Island Memorial Day Parade, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fwny2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT