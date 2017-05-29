video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



170529-N-YL073-001 NEW YORK (May 29, 2017) B-Roll footage from the annual Staten Island Memorial Day Parade during 2017 Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 29. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Shamira Purifoy/Released)