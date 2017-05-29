170529-N-YL073-001 NEW YORK (May 29, 2017) B-Roll footage from the annual Staten Island Memorial Day Parade during 2017 Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 29. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Shamira Purifoy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528326
|VIRIN:
|170529-N-YL073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104421548
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll footage from the annual Staten Island Memorial Day Parade, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
