    39th Brigade Soldiers Deploy on Memorial Day for Kosovo Mission

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Headquarters Company (HHC), 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas National Guard, departed from North Little Rock for a 9 month mobilization to Kosovo.
    These Arkansas Guardsmen will function as the Headquarters element for NATO's Multinational Battle-Group East. Their mission is a continuance of NATO's mission to support a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo, as well as supporting freedom of movement for all.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528321
    VIRIN: 170529-Z-WE055-001
    Filename: DOD_104421141
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Brigade Soldiers Deploy on Memorial Day for Kosovo Mission, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Guard
    Little Rock
    KFOR
    IBCT
    Air Guard
    Camp Robinson
    PAO
    Arkansas National Guard
    39th IBCT
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Mobilization
    NG
    Kosovo
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Arkansas
    Deployment
    Public Affairs Office
    North Little Rock
    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    RMTC
    ARNG
    Stephen Wright
    NLR
    Robinson Maneuver Training Center
    AR ARNG
    SPC. Stephen M. Wright

