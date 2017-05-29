Soldiers from Headquarters Company (HHC), 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas National Guard, departed from North Little Rock for a 9 month mobilization to Kosovo.
These Arkansas Guardsmen will function as the Headquarters element for NATO's Multinational Battle-Group East. Their mission is a continuance of NATO's mission to support a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo, as well as supporting freedom of movement for all.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528321
|VIRIN:
|170529-Z-WE055-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104421141
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
This work, 39th Brigade Soldiers Deploy on Memorial Day for Kosovo Mission, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
