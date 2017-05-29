(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Liberty State Park, Fleet Week New York

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Cpl. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Fleet Week brings the festivities to Liberty State Park with displays, performances, tactical vehicles and more. Fleet Week in Liberty State Park is an opportunity for the Sea Services to interact with the community of Jersey City.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 13:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528313
    VIRIN: 170529-M-JM651-761
    Filename: DOD_104421040
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty State Park, Fleet Week New York, by Cpl Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    Fleet Week New York
    Liberty State Park
    FWNY2017

