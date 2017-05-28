(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KOSOVO

    05.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Soldiers from the Oklahoma National Guard, deployed to Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, sing Take Me Out to the Ball Game for the Women's College World Series played in Oklahoma City.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 528292
    VIRIN: 170528-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_104420902
    Length: 00:00:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take Me Out To The Ball Game, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    KFOR
    Kosovo
    Oklahoma National Guard
    KFOR 22
    Women's College World Series

