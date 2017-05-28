(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battle Color Detachment, Fleet Week NYC

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2017

    Video by Cpl. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment performs in Times Square, New York City for Fleet Week 2017. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 19:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528221
    VIRIN: 170528-M-JM651-743
    Filename: DOD_104420255
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Color Detachment, Fleet Week NYC, by Cpl Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Fleet
    New York
    Corps
    Week
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Battle Color Detachment
    Big
    Apple
    Times
    Square
    FWNY2017
    Fleet Week 2017

