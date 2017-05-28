The Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment performs in Times Square, New York City for Fleet Week 2017. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.
Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
Date Posted:
|05.28.2017 19:06
Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528221
|VIRIN:
|170528-M-JM651-743
|Filename:
|DOD_104420255
|Length:
|00:01:32
Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle Color Detachment, Fleet Week NYC, by Cpl Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
