    170527-N-XJ788-056

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    170527-N-XJ788-056 NEW YORK (May 27, 2017) An annual remembrance day was held at Lake/Silvie's Cemetery to honor the fallen of the Korean War as part of 2017 Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 27. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis DiPerna/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528209
    VIRIN: 170527-N-XJ788-056
    Filename: DOD_104419745
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170527-N-XJ788-056, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    fwny2017

