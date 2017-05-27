video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



170527-N-XJ788-056 NEW YORK (May 27, 2017) An annual remembrance day was held at Lake/Silvie's Cemetery to honor the fallen of the Korean War as part of 2017 Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 27. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis DiPerna/Released)