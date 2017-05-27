(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170527-N-DQ503-001

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    170527-N-DQ503-001 NEW YORK (May 27, 2017) A Navy recalls the reason he joined the U.S. Navy after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 27. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Elberg/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170527-N-DQ503-001, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    fwny2017

