Armed Forces Reserve Center in Hilo Hawaii renamed for  Lt. Col. Henry S. Hara.

The Armed Forces Reserve Center, completed in 2009on Hilo’s Keaukaha Military Reservation, was named for Lt. Col. Henry S. Hara, in ceremonies held May 26, 2017. Built at a design and construction cost of nearly $55.5M, the facilities houses elements of the Hawaii Army National Guard (primarily the 299th Cavalry Regiment and aviation units), U.S. Army Reserve (Det. 1 HHC, 100th Bn. 442nd Infantry and 871st Engineering Co., 411th Engineering Bn.), and the Office of Veteran Services.



Hara joined the Hawaii Army Guard shortly before graduating from Hilo High School in 1951. The “Shogun,” as he is affectionately known by his Soldiers and contemporaries, was promoted from sergeant to a second lieutenant in May 1954. In 1968, he was mobilized as part of the 29th Infantry Brigade’s Vietnam call-up and then major, served as the commander of the HHC, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam. He spent the last 13 of 37 year military career in Hilo as commander of the 2nd Bn. 299th Infantry (1975 to 1988).



His awards included the Legion of Merit and Meritorious Service Medal. He was also awarded the Hawaii National Guard Association’s Outstanding Field Grade Commander for the years 1983 and 1987.



Hara, who passed away in 2005, leads a Hawaii Guard clan that included his brother Col. Horace Hara, four sons and on grandson. Guard retired sons are Maj. Gen. Gary M. Hara, Sgt. Maj. Dennis J. Hara, and Master Sgt. Lawrence M. Hara who all served primarily in the Guard aviation units. Son, Brig. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, former 29th Brigade commander, has been the Hawaii Guard’s Dept. of Defense deputy adjutant general and Assistant Adjutant General, Army, HIARNG since of January 2015.