    members of The Seeing Eye Puppy Training Program and their dogs touring the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    B-Roll footage of members of The Seeing Eye Puppy Training Program and their dogs touring the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in downtown Manhattan as part of integration and desensitization training for the dogs during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 25. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 19:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, members of The Seeing Eye Puppy Training Program and their dogs touring the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Seeing eye dogs, handlers visit USS Kearsarge during Fleet Week New York

    fwny2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT