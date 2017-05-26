Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton with Broadway musical Hamilton honor Coast Guard founder, Alexander Hamilton in New York City

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As a part of Fleet Week New York, crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton and guests honored Coast Guard founder, Alexander Hamilton, with a memorial wreath-laying ceremony at his gravesite at Trinity Church in New York City, May 26, 2017. Cast members Lexi Lawson (Eliza Hamilton) and Brandon Victor Dixon (Aaron Burr) of the esteemed Broadway musical, Hamilton also attended and paid their respect to the shared namesake of the musical and Coast Guard Cutter. U.S. Coast Guard Video.