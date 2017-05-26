Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton with Broadway musical Hamilton honor Coast Guard founder, Alexander Hamilton in New York City

As a part of Fleet Week New York, crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton and guests honored Coast Guard founder, Alexander Hamilton, with a memorial wreath-laying ceremony at his gravesite at Trinity Church in New York City, May 26, 2017. Cast members Lexi Lawson (Eliza Hamilton) and Brandon Victor Dixon (Aaron Burr) of the esteemed Broadway musical, Hamilton also attended and paid their respect to the shared namesake of the musical and Coast Guard Cutter. U.S. Coast Guard Video.
