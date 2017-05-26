(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton with Broadway musical Hamilton honor Coast Guard founder, Alexander Hamilton in New York City

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class LaNola Stone 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    As a part of Fleet Week New York, crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton and guests honored Coast Guard founder, Alexander Hamilton, with a memorial wreath-laying ceremony at his gravesite at Trinity Church in New York City, May 26, 2017. Cast members Lexi Lawson (Eliza Hamilton) and Brandon Victor Dixon (Aaron Burr) of the esteemed Broadway musical, Hamilton also attended and paid their respect to the shared namesake of the musical and Coast Guard Cutter. U.S. Coast Guard Video.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 22:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527610
    VIRIN: 170526-G-EQ432-2001
    Filename: DOD_104415438
    Length: 00:14:00
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton with Broadway musical Hamilton honor Coast Guard founder, Alexander Hamilton in New York City, by PO1 LaNola Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

