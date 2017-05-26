Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (CALETA) First Graduating Class Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Officers and Deputies from various departments and agencies across central Arkansas walked across the stage today as they graduated from the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy's (CALETA) 13 week Basic Police Course on May 26, at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.



The class, 2017-A, was the first class to graduate from the newly opened CALETA. The key note speaker was Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, and he touched on topics such as officer safety, family, and appreciation for these newly graduated Law Enforcement Officers.



INVOCATION: EMILY WYLIE - OFFICER, CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT



WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION - JAMI COOK - DIRECTOR,

COMMISSION ON LAW ENFORCEMENT STANDARDS AND TRAINING (CLEST)



OPENING REMARKS: BERNIE MOSLEY - TRAINING SUPERVISOR, CALETA



CLASS SPEAKER: C.J. JACOBY - OFFICER, JACKSONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT



GUEST SPEAKER: MAJ. GEN. MARK H. BERRY - THE ADJUTANT GENERAL, ARKANSAS NATIONAL GUARD



CALETA is a basic training course for Arkansas Law Enforcement Officers and it is located on the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.



31 Law Enforcement Officers, primarily from the central Arkansas area, graduated from the academy.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Stephen Wright)