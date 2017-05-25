(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week New York: Village of Larchmont Memorial Day Parade

    VILLAGE OF LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by David Todd 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Sailors and Marines march in the Village of Larchmont Memorial Day Parade as part of Fleet Week New York (FWNY). FWNY, now in is 29th year, is the city’s time honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527515
    VIRIN: 170525-N-YL073-011
    Filename: DOD_104414707
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: VILLAGE OF LARCHMONT, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York: Village of Larchmont Memorial Day Parade, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Manhattan
    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    Fleet Week New York
    #FleetWeekNYC
    fwny17
    Larchmont parade

