Sailors and Marines march in the Village of Larchmont Memorial Day Parade as part of Fleet Week New York (FWNY). FWNY, now in is 29th year, is the city’s time honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527515
|VIRIN:
|170525-N-YL073-011
|Filename:
|DOD_104414707
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|VILLAGE OF LARCHMONT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York: Village of Larchmont Memorial Day Parade, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT