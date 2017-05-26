Listen to your 'Still Small Voice' to stay safe Memorial Day weekend on Corps lakes says Bluegrass Band Nu-Blu. When you ask yourself what to do to be safe on the water, remember to wear a life jacket! To learn more about the Corps of Engineers Water Safety Program, go to www.pleasewearit.com. To learn more about this artist, go to www.nu-blu.com/. (USACE video by Mark Rankin) #WearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 11:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|527467
|VIRIN:
|170526-A-BO243-025
|Filename:
|DOD_104414236
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Listen to your 'Still Small Voice' to stay safe, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT