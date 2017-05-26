(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Listen to your 'Still Small Voice' to stay safe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Listen to your 'Still Small Voice' to stay safe Memorial Day weekend on Corps lakes says Bluegrass Band Nu-Blu. When you ask yourself what to do to be safe on the water, remember to wear a life jacket! To learn more about the Corps of Engineers Water Safety Program, go to www.pleasewearit.com. To learn more about this artist, go to www.nu-blu.com/. (USACE video by Mark Rankin) #WearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #CorpsLakes

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 11:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 527467
    VIRIN: 170526-A-BO243-025
    Filename: DOD_104414236
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Listen to your 'Still Small Voice' to stay safe, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    PSA
    Memorial Day
    Life Jacket
    Public Service Announcement
    Life Jackets
    Recording Artist
    Water Safety
    Bluegrass
    Boating Safety
    Wear It
    Bluegrass Band
    Nu-Blu
    Still Small Voice

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT