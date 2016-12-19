Members of the 119th Security Forces Squadron and 219th Security Forces Squadron of the North Dakota Air National Guard provide support to local law enforcement agencies during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in the fall and winter of 2016-2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2017 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527463
|VIRIN:
|170526-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104414166
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NDANG Assists in DAPL Response, by MSgt michael knodle and SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT