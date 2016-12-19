(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NDANG Assists in DAPL Response

    ND, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle and Senior Master Sgt. David Lipp

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Security Forces Squadron and 219th Security Forces Squadron of the North Dakota Air National Guard provide support to local law enforcement agencies during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in the fall and winter of 2016-2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 05.26.2017 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527463
    VIRIN: 170526-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_104414166
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDANG Assists in DAPL Response, by MSgt michael knodle and SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

