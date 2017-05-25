CSA Twilight Tattoo, awards and tattoo show. Honoring those that have given support for outstanding to the troops throughout the year.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 20:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527257
|Filename:
|DOD_104411107
|Length:
|01:56:38
|Location:
|FT. MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSA Salute to the Chief Twilight Tattoo, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT