    Rosie The Riveter

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2016

    Video by John Toniolli 

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    This sexual harassment/assault response and prevention (sharp) video vignette addresses what role civilians play in support of the army sharp program. Produce sexual harassment/assault response and prevention messaging material, as mandated by federal law.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2016
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 527163
    VIRIN: 161011-A-A0122-0001
    Filename: DOD_104410035
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rosie The Riveter, by John Toniolli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SOLDIER
    SEXUAL HARASSMENT
    SEXUAL ASSAULT
    SHARP
    ARMY
