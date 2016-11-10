This sexual harassment/assault response and prevention (sharp) video vignette addresses what role civilians play in support of the army sharp program. Produce sexual harassment/assault response and prevention messaging material, as mandated by federal law.
10.11.2016
05.25.2017
Video Productions
|527163
|161011-A-A0122-0001
|DOD_104410035
00:05:05
|US
|7
|0
|0
|0
This work, Rosie The Riveter, by John Toniolli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
