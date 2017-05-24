(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAW100 Family Fun Run B-Roll

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Spc. Roderick Evans 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratrooper families participated in a Sunset Fun Run down Fort Bragg's Ardennes Street during All American Week 100.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527074
    VIRIN: 170524-A-AF973-001
    Filename: DOD_104408881
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW100 Family Fun Run B-Roll, by SPC Roderick Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    heritage
    walk
    Soldier
    families
    North Carolina
    Fayetteville
    runner
    run
    camaraderie
    running
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    Army
    All The Way
    Ardennes
    AAW100
    All American Week 100

