107th Builds Sandbags

Kendall, N.Y. - Members of the Air National Guard's 107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls, New York, volunteer for state active duty to aid in the governor issued state of emergency here today. The sandbags are filled, tied closed, loaded on a pallet and transported to homes on the shoreline of Olcott Beach. The airmen have been on mission since May 9, 2017.