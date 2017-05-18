(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    107th Builds Sandbags

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    107th Attack Wing

    Kendall, N.Y. - Members of the Air National Guard's 107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls, New York, volunteer for state active duty to aid in the governor issued state of emergency here today. The sandbags are filled, tied closed, loaded on a pallet and transported to homes on the shoreline of Olcott Beach. The airmen have been on mission since May 9, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 14:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 107th Builds Sandbags, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

